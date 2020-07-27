The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are enjoying a break from homeschooling during the summer holidays, but this year marks a milestone for the young Prince.

READ: Prince William and Prince George have exciting news to celebrate

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George's cutest moments through the years

The royal siblings attend Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London, where Princess Charlotte, five, began her primary school education last year. Prince George will be starting in Year 3 when the new term begins in September, embarking on the Middle School or junior years of his education.

While there are no drastic changes to the curriculum for Middle School pupils, George will have a few more opportunities when it comes to after-school clubs and activities. For example, he may wish to join the school's Phoenix Choir for Years 3 and 4, "who perform a wide range of repertoire from classical to pop".

Princess Charlotte's first day of school in September 2019

The Prince has already proved he shares a love of sport with his parents and will be pleased to know that in Middle School all boys participate in football fixtures and tournaments. Within their PE lessons, all pupils from Year 3 to Year 8 prepare for an annual cross-country run and if George is anything like mum Kate, he could also be picked for the school's running team.

Thomas's also gives pupils in Years 3 to 6 the opportunity to be part of its swimming club, where they could be selected to take part in swimming galas against other schools. It was reported last year that Kate had taken George and Charlotte swimming at a luxury hotel complex during February half-term. A source told The Daily Mail at the time that the royal children swam unaided and were confident in the water.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's gifts to George, Charlotte and Kate Middleton revealed

George and Charlotte playing football last summer

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released two new photos of George to celebrate his seventh birthday on 22 July. The photos show the young Prince beaming at his mum Kate behind the camera as he played in the garden at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.