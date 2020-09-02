Students across the UK are heading back to the classroom for the start of the new school year, including the young royals. Lady Louise Windsor, 16, is set to be among them but this year marks an important milestone for the Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter. After receiving her GCSE results last month, the teenager will start her A-levels in September.

Lady Louise's mother Sophie previously opened up about her daughter's education in a rare interview with The Sunday Times in June, saying: "She’s working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever."

Like thousands of pupils across the country, Lady Louise had been preparing for her exams at her school in Ascot before they were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, GCSE results were based on the grades predicted by schoolteachers. The young royal's grades were not made public and Buckingham Palace said Lady Louise's results were a private matter.

Lady Louise and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, 12, have mostly grown up out of the public eye and have occasionally attended events, such as Trooping the Colour.

The Wessexes walking to church on Christmas Day in 2019

Prince Edward and Sophie decided not to use HRH titles for their children when they were born, with the Countess telling The Sunday Times: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

The Wessexes were among the royals to visit the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at their Scottish estate Balmoral this summer. The family-of-four remained at their Surrey residence Bagshot Park during lockdown, with Sophie sharing homeschooling tips for parents on the royal family's social media platforms.

