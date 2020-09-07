Why it's a big day for Prince George and Princess Charlotte The Cambridges homeschooled their eldest children during lockdown

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, are expected to return to their classrooms this week after being homeschooled since March. The royal siblings attend Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London, where George will begin Year 3 and Charlotte will start Year 1.

READ: 16 adorable photos of the royals on their first day at school

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day at school in September 2019

Prince William and Kate resided at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk throughout lockdown, during which they spoke about the challenges of homeschooling. The Duchess revealed during a BBC Breakfast interview that she and William continued to teach their children throughout the Easter holidays in April, saying: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean."

In an appearance on This Morning in May, Kate also said that George wasn't so happy about the fact that his little sister was getting more exciting school projects. The Duchess said: "George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

Charlotte's first day at school in September 2019

William and Kate dropped daughter Charlotte off on her first day at school in September 2019, and the Princess seemed to show no sign of nerves as she was led to her new Reception classroom.

While the Early Years curriculum will have no major changes for Charlotte, her big brother George is expected to have more opportunities when it comes to after-school clubs and activities, as he enters his junior years or Middle School education.

As well as being able to join the school's choir, football fan George can also look forward to being able to participate in fixtures and tournaments. Within their PE lessons, all pupils from Year 3 to Year 8 also prepare for an annual cross-country run and if George is anything like mum Kate, he could also be picked for the school's running team.

MORE: Royal mums on the school run! Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and Co are just like us

The Cambridges stayed at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall during lockdown

Thomas's also has its own swimming club, where pupils take part in galas against other schools. George and Charlotte are reportedly said to already be confident in the water.

Meanwhile, William and Kate's youngest child Prince Louis, who turned two in April, still has a little while to wait before he's expected to go to nursery. He could follow in his big sister's footsteps and attend Willcocks Nursery School just a stone's throw away from Kensington Palace.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.