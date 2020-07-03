Prince George and Princess Charlotte's routine is set to change next week Prince William and Kate have been homeschooling their eldest children

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, five, have been homeschooled at the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in the UK in March. The young royals reached a new milestone on Friday 3 July as the pair have finished their studies for the summer, with George concluding his final junior year and Charlotte completing Reception at Thomas's Battersea school.

READ: Prince George's godmother reveals what he's really like at home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate reveals how homeschooling is going during This Morning appearance

Children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 began returning to school for the first time in ten weeks in June as the UK government began to ease lockdown restrictions. At the time, Kensington Palace declined to comment on whether Charlotte, in her Reception year, was among the students heading back to their classrooms. Previous reports suggested that Prince William and Kate wanted to keep their daughter at home until George could also go back to school.

The Cambridge children can now enjoy their summer break with their parents and two-year-old brother Prince Louis. During lockdown, the Duke and Duchess have both spoken about the challenges of homeschooling, with Kate revealing during a BBC Breakfast interview that she and William continued to teach their children throughout the Easter holidays in April, saying: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean."

MORE: Why Prince Louis hasn't reached this royal milestone yet

William with George, Charlotte and Louis at Anmer Hall

SEE: Prince Harry delivers passionate speech on Princess Diana's birthday

In an appearance on This Morning in May, Kate also said that George wasn't so happy about the fact that his little sister was getting more exciting school projects. The Duchess said: "George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

Kensington Palace released adorable photos taken by Kate of her husband and their three children to mark William's birthday and Father's Day on 21 June. One image showed the foursome sitting on the family's outdoor swing at Anmer Hall, while two other fun snaps showed George, Charlotte and Louis giggling as they clambered over their father.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.