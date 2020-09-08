When will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to Frogmore Cottage? The Sussexes recently moved to Santa Barbara in the US

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have repaid £2.4 million of taxpayers' money for renovations on their Windsor home Frogmore Cottage, it was confirmed on Monday.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle repay £2.4 million spent on Frogmore Cottage

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan repay £2.4 million spent on Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US after stepping back from royal duties in March, but when we can expect to see them back in the UK?

When the Sussexes announced their decision to leave royal life behind earlier this year, it was understood that the couple would split their time between the UK and North America. It was also agreed during Harry's meetings with the Queen in Sandringham that Frogmore Cottage will remain the UK residence of the Duke and his family.

However, it might be a while before we see Harry, Meghan and 16-month-old Archie in the UK again because the coronavirus pandemic has meant that there are currently restrictions on overseas travel.

Harry and Meghan's Windsor home Frogmore Cottage

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends travellers avoid all non-essential international travel to the UK as the COVID-19 risk is high. It adds: "Some examples of essential travel may include travelling for humanitarian aid work, medical reasons, or family emergencies."

The CDC also says: "If you get exposed to a person with COVID-19 while abroad, you may be quarantined or not be permitted to return to the United States until 14 days after your last exposure."

MORE: Meghan Markle’s homes before Prince Harry revealed: see inside

Harry and Meghan carried out their final royal engagement in March

The USA is also not included on the UK government's travel corridor list and therefore coronavirus regulations mean that travellers would need to self-isolate for 14 days when arriving in the UK.

However, countries, territories and regions can be removed or added from the travel corridor list at any time. The Sussexes are likely to return to the UK once travel restrictions have been lifted.

Prince Harry recently spoke about returning to the UK next year, during a Zoom call with staff and volunteers from the Rugby Football League to mark the sport's 125th birthday.

"We've got a whole Rugby League World Cup coming next year," Harry said. "I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for COVID."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.