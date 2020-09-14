Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer says their mother Frances was not cut out for maternity Earl Spencer made the revelations in a new interview

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has given a rare interview to talk about his sister and the pain they both went through when their parents, John Spencer, the 8th Earl Spencer and Frances separated in 1969.

"Diana and I had two older sisters who were away at school, so she and I were very much in it together and I did talk to her about it," the 59-year-old told The Sunday Times.

MORE: Exclusive: Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer and fiancé Greg Mallett share engagement joy

"Our father was a quiet and constant source of love, but our mother wasn't cut out for maternity. Not her fault, she couldn't do it," he added.

Charles Spencer has revealed his parents divorce was hard on him and Princess Diana

"While she was packing her stuff to leave, she promised Diana [then aged five] she'd come back to see her. Diana used to wait on the doorstep for her, but she never came," he shockingly recalled.

The father-of-seven, who is currently promoting his new book The White Ship, went on to reveal that he has been "in and out of therapy for 20 years" and has done "a lot of profound work on my unhappy childhood".

READ: A closer look at Lady Amelia Spencer's stunning diamond engagement ring

While he describes the work as "agonizing and horrible," he noted that "coming out the other side has been good."

It's a particular happy time for Diana's brother, not only is his new book out this month, but his daughter Amelia recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Greg Mallett.

Prince Philip with Princess Diana's mother Frances

The couple spoke exclusive to HELLO! this week and revealed the incredible story behind their engagement as well as a close-up look of Amelia's gorgeous engagement ring.

"The day Greg proposed was the most romantic day of my life," Amelia, 28, tells HELLO!. "He has been my best friend for 11 years and everything about him makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world."

French-born Greg, who popped the question on 22 July, planned the proposal to a tee. The couple enjoyed a romantic lunch and spent the day by the pool before going back to their room, where Greg had arranged for rose petals and champagne to be set up.