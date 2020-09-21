Prince Charles encourages nation to get involved with Macmillan's Coffee Morning The Prince of Wales has been patron of Macmillan Cancer Support for 23 years

The Prince of Wales has called on the public to "raise a cuppa," to help those affected by cancer.

Prince Charles, 71, is encouraging the nation to get involved with Macmillan's Coffee Morning to help raise funds for the charity.

The heir to the throne shared a video message in support of the campaign to mark the 30th anniversary of Macmillan's Coffee Morning.

Speaking from his home office, in a video message, Prince Charles, 71, said: "Ladies and gentlemen, this week we mark the 30th Anniversary of Macmillan's Coffee Morning. This event was originally conceived as a simple way to raise money and has since gone from strength to strength.

"Over the years it has become not only a formidable fundraising campaign, raising an incredible £27.4million last year, but also an invaluable opportunity for friends and family to come together to share experiences and to ‘raise a cuppa’ to those affected by cancer.

"It truly represents the very best of British community spirit – and, in current times, we are learning just how powerful communities can be, especially in a crisis."

The Prince of Wales has been patron of Macmillan Cancer Support for the past 23 years. He describes Macmillans's "tireless" work as a "lifeline" to the millions of people with cancer in the UK, as he introduces powerful videos featuring some of the country's best-loved actors, including Sue Johnston and Emilia Fox.

The emotive three-minute films show the actors bringing to life the real stories of Macmillan nurses and people with cancer, who also appear in the videos.

Charles praised the work of Macmillan Cancer Support

Charles finished his video message by saying: "Macmillan was founded on a notion of kindness and an impulse to help others in pain, and it is this culture of kindness that is still at the heart of Macmillan’s Coffee Mornings today.

"Ladies and gentlemen, there could hardly be a more deserving cause. So, as we celebrate this important milestone, I hope that you will join me in raising awareness of this great work and by hosting your own Coffee Morning this September. Thank you."

Charles and Camilla opened a new Macmillan Cancer Support unit in 2013

While Macmillan's Coffee Morning officially takes place on Friday 25 September, hosts can hold the event whenever and wherever, be it socially distanced or virtual.

However, you take part in Macmillan’s Coffee Morning this year, you’ll be helping millions of people living with cancer, who need Macmillan now more than ever. Find out how you can get involved at coffee.macmillan.org.uk

