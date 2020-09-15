Prince Charles and Camilla share sweet photos for Prince Harry's birthday The Duke of Sussex is now living in the US

The Prince of Wales was among the royals to send birthday wishes to his youngest son Prince Harry on Tuesday. The Duke of Sussex celebrated his 36th birthday privately in his new Santa Barbara home with wife Meghan and 16-month-old son Archie.

Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, shared two sweet images to mark Harry's special day. The royal couple wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!" alongside a birthday cake emoji.

Similarly, Charles and Camilla sent birthday wishes to daughter-in-law Meghan on her 39th birthday in August. They shared a stunning photo of Meghan smiling during her royal tour in New Zealand in October 2018 and wrote: "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" alongside a balloon emoji.

The Instagram account shared a snap of the father and son laughing together

Harry and Meghan have been living in the US since stepping back from royal duties in March 2020. They carried out their final engagement with Charles, Camilla, the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day service.

Travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic have prevented Harry and Meghan from returning to the UK but it's understood they have kept in touch with family members with telephone and video calls.

Royal biography Finding Freedom also revealed some sweet details about Prince Charles' relationship with Meghan. According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the Prince has a "framed black-and-white photo of himself escorting his daughter-in-law at his Clarence House residence".

Charles accompanied Meghan halfway down the aisle

The photo was taken at Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018, when Prince Charles stepped in at short notice to walk her down the aisle after her father was unable to attend.

Prince Harry previously told the BBC that when he asked his father to walk Meghan down the aisle, "he knew it was coming".

"He immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs and I'm here to support you,'" Harry said. "For him that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course he's gonna be there for us."

