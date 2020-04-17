Prince William and Kate Middleton lend their voices for powerful film Mental health has always been an important subject for the Cambridges

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have recorded a voiceover for a special film aimed at directing people to coronavirus-related mental health support. Prince William and Kate tell the nation "we're in this together" and sympathise with those in lockdown as part of the Every Mind Matters film, which will air on TV on Monday.

The campaign will highlight new advice on PHE's Every Mind Matters website, after a survey found that 84 percent of those questioned worried about the effect the pandemic is having on their lives. The range of new resources include a tailored COVID-19 mind plan, and support for specific mental wellbeing issues like anxiety, stress, low mood and trouble sleeping.

WATCH: Prince William says Britain is at its best when faced with a crisis

As images of deserted streets are shown, then carers being clapped by the nation, William says in the video: "All over the country people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives. It's not always easy. We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious."

Kate takes over to say: "So now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters. There are things we can all do to look after our mental wellbeing at this time." The Duke adds: "Every Mind Matters can help get you started with your NHS online plan. Showing you simple steps to help deal with stress, boost your mood and feel on top of things." The Duchess says: "Search Every Mind Matters to get your action plan today," and the couple say the final words together "We're in this together".

Famous faces joining the campaign include former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, England footballer Jesse Lingard, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who completed self-isolation after he contracted COVID-19 in March.

Prince William and Kate have voiced the new Every Mind Matters film

The couple chaired an online mental health roundtable from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, last week, in which they spoke to charities to see how they're coping during the coronavirus crisis. William and Kate previously joined forces with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to launch the Every Mind Matters campaign in October 2019, with all four lending their voices to a three-minute video, which featured a host of famous faces. It included Glenn Close, Gillian Anderson, Andrew Flintoff, Professor Green and Davina McCall, who spoke about how their lives have been affected by poor mental health. It was written by Richard Curtis and directed by Rankin.

The Duke of Cambridge opened the new NHS Nightingale hospital in Birmingham by video link on Thursday morning. His father, the Prince of Wales, made history by officially opening the NHS Nightingale Hospital in London via video link earlier this month. Prince Charles, 71, praised construction and frontline workers from his home office in Birkhall, Scotland, shortly after he himself had recovered from contracting coronavirus.

William and Kate surprised children at a Lancashire school during a video call last week. The Cambridges wanted to thank teachers and staff for their dedication at this difficult time, as they continue to teach vulnerable pupils and those whose parents are key workers. In a light-hearted moment, the Duchess jokily revealed that her husband had been eating all of the chocolate in their house in the lead-up to Easter.

