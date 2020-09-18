Kate Middleton's 'work' is being sold on eBay - details The Duchess visited Beigel Bake in Brick Lane last week

The Duchess of Cambridge is a very powerful influencer. Every item of clothing or jewellery the royal wears immediately sells out within minutes of her debuting it in public.

But the 'Kate effect' has taken a very weird turn after a bagel that she and Prince William helped make during their latest engagement ended up on eBay.

The listing, which ends on Saturday, is titled: "Royal Bagels made by the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge" and features a photo of the two bagels bought at the Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery and two others taken of Kate getting inside her vehicle after finishing the engagement.

Whilst royal fans usually rush to purchase a product owned by the mother-of-three, it seems the bagels haven't had that effect as despite the listing ending soon, it has not received a single bid, which starts at £6.

William and Kate donned aprons and masks to try making bagels on Wednesday during a visit to east London.

At the famous Beigel Bake in Brick Lane, the royal couple handled 7¼ lb piles of dough, kneading them into shape to make 30 4oz bagels.

Wiliam and Kate made bagels earlier this week

And their famously competitive spirit was on display as they found themselves being judged on their technique.

As the Duke put the finishing touches to his dough ball, Elias Cohen, whose father Amnon founded the bakery in 1974, said: "Not bad. I think Kate wins!"

Crowds gathered to see the royal couple

"We'll go with that," replied the future King, laughing as he placed his dough on a tray for shaping. "The usual story."

As they continued to work on the dough, the Duchess laughed: "Just wait until you see the aftermath! I had beginner's luck. They are getting worse!"