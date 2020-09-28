Good news for Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland - details The 64-year-old has worked as yoga instructor and social worker

The Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland has landed a new role as the boss of a care company for the elderly in Los Angeles.

In documents, obtained by MailOnline, it can be seen that the 64-year-old has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary as well as the Chief Executive Officer for the company Loving Kindness Senior Care Management (LKSCM), which is based in Beverly Hills.

According to the website, LKSCM's role is to "provide a holistic approach to care by guiding and advocating for the client and families while managing and navigating important concerns around health and social issues."

The company's address is listed as Beverley Hills, but official documents state the jurisdiction of the company is Delaware.

Doria graduated from the University of Southern California with a master's degree in social work and previously worked as a social worker for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services in Culver City. In recent years, she has worked as an LA-based yoga instructor.

The mum-of-one has a home in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood of LA, just over an hour's drive from Montecito, where her daughter Meghan and Prince Harry recently bought a house.

The mother-and-daughter duo are incredibly close, with Doria staying with Meghan after she welcomed baby Archie in May 2019. She was at their home in Windsor, and was also present when the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Doria is incredibly close with her daughter Meghan Markle

In the new book, Finding Freedom, it was revealed that the couple quietly toasted the day at home with a traditional Sunday lunch with Meghan's mother.

Co-authors and royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote: "On the anniversary of their first year of marriage, Harry and Meghan enjoyed a traditional Sunday lunch with Doria, her last meal before travelling back to LA. Her five weeks at Frogmore had flown by, but she had to get back to work."

