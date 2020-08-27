Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hung out with Eddie Redmayne at their Cotswolds home The Hollywood actor has enjoyed dinner parties at their home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have several close friends in Hollywood, including the likes of George and Amal Clooney, James Corden and Tom Hardy. However, new book Finding Freedom reveals that their circle also extends to Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe.

According to co-authors and royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the royal couple hosted many "family and friends" when they lived at their home on the Great Tew Estate near the Cotswold village of Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

The couple moved to their countryside house shortly before their wedding in May 2018, and relaxed with a close group of people such as Eddie and Hannah, who had become part of their "wider circle".

They also welcomed the likes of Serena Williams and Jessica Mulroney as well as Meghan's mum Doria Ragland. The authors wrote: "Jessica visited a couple of times, including just before the wedding. The two spent the weekend letting their hair down, wearing face masks, drinking 'copious amounts of wine,' calling Jessica's husband, Ben, to say hi and giggling because they were both tipsy."

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe are friends of the couple

After their marriage, "Harry and Meghan fell into new routines as a married couple. Sipping coffee or tea together in the kitchen every morning became a ritual." Living at their Oxfordshire home was clearly bliss for the then newlyweds.

"They then took turns making breakfast from organic seasonal produce they ordered from nearby Daylesford Farm or the groceries they had delivered by Waitrose," the writers added. "They also did their fair share of hosting."

Meghan's mum Doria Ragland has often visited England

Meanwhile, Eddie also has a bond with Prince William as they attended Eton together. The actor has previously spoken about his school days with the royal, telling Loaded: "I'm pretty sure Will was more intimidating than I was. I don't think I intimidated anyone in my life. I haven't seen him since school, but he was a lovely man."

The pair were both elected to The Eton Society, a group of elite prefects that was also known as "Pop". On top of this, the accomplished schoolboys played on the same rugby team.

"We were on the same Colts B team in 1997," said Eddie. "I always felt slightly sorry for Will because everyone wanted to tackle the future King of England. He took all the hits."

