Archie has been making unexpected appearances on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Zoom calls - details The Sussexes' son turned one in May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keeping in touch with their patronages and charities close to their heart with Zoom calls during lockdown, and it seems they've been joined by a special guest on occasion.

According to Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie on The HeirPod podcast, Prince Harry and Meghan's one-year-old son Archie has been popping up during their video calls.

He said: "I loved discovering those details about their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with. And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos."

Archie has only been seen in public a handful of times since his birth in May 2019. For his first birthday, the Sussexes shared an adorable video of Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to her son to support Save The Children's 'Save With Stories' initiative.

At one point, Archie turned to his father Harry and repeatedly cooed "da da, dada."

The Duke and Duchess bought their first family home in Montecito in Santa Barbara, moving in with their 16-month-old tot in July. While Harry and Meghan are raising their son away from the public eye, the couple often share updates about Archie during their Zoom calls and public appearances.

Archie made his public debut two days after his birth in May 2019

The Prince was asked about how he was finding life in America as he took part in a video conference to mark Rugby Football League's 125th birthday last week.

Harry said: "Loving it, it's fantastic. What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game because at the moment it's impossible to find any. But I've got a little bit of space outside which we're fortunate enough to have, so I need to get him playing some rugby league.

"But I am just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside because I know so many people just haven't had that opportunity in the last five months."

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March

He added: "Our little man is our number one priority but then our work after that is the second priority and we’re just doing everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place."

Harry and Meghan have set up their own production company and have signed a deal with Netflix, it was confirmed last week. Details of their forthcoming non-profit organisation Archewell are still to be announced.

