Meghan Markle's High Court case continues today The Duchess of Sussex has taken legal action against Associated Newspapers Ltd

The latest judgment is due in the Duchess of Sussex's High Court case on Tuesday afternoon.

Meghan, 39, is suing Associated Newspapers (ANL), publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, over articles from February 2019, which featured parts of a "private and confidential" letter from the Duchess to her estranged father, Thomas Markle in August 2018.

At a preliminary hearing last week, ANL sought permission to amend its written defence to Meghan's claim to argue she "co-operated with the authors of the recently published book Finding Freedom to put out their version of certain events".

Judge Francesca Kaye, who presided over the hearing, will give her decision on the matter in an oral ruling at the High Court in London from 2pm on Tuesday.

Lawyers for the Duchess denied she "collaborated" with authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand for their royal biography Finding Freedom, and argued that references in the book, published in August, were simply "extracts from the letter lifted from the defendant's own articles".

In written submissions, Justin Rushbrooke QC said: "The claimant and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs to the authors for the book."

Harry and Meghan are now living in the US

During the preliminary hearing last week, it was revealed that Meghan's legal fees for her High Court case could cost up to £1.8m.

Jessie Bowhill, who also represents the Duchess, said: "The overall total costs figures are £1,798,043.57 for the claimant and £1,230,425 for the defendant."

She added: "At the broad brush level, £1.8 million is a reasonable and proportionate amount for a seven to 10-day trial in the High Court in a case concerning private information, personal data and intellectual property rights of a high-profile individual."

The latest ruling will be made at the High Court

It comes after Meghan won a bid in August to keep secret the identities of five friends who gave an anonymous interview to PEOPLE magazine.

Mr Justice Warby ruled that Meghan's friends will remain anonymous "for the time being at least," in the judgement given last month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living in the US with their 16-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

