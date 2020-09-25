Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cover 'substantial' cost of Frogmore Cottage renovations The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are paying back the £2.4million spent on renovating their home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid an undisclosed sum upfront to cover the rent and refurbishment of their Windsor home, royal accounts have revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced they had paid back the £2.4million spent renovating Frogmore Cottage earlier this month, following their decision to step back from their roles as senior royals and relocate to the US.

A senior palace source said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a substantial contribution to the Sovereign Grant that covers refurbishment and rental obligations for Frogmore Cottage.

"The reporting method for this contribution has yet to be determined and will have to be agreed by the National Audit Office before appearing in next year's accounts."

Harry and Meghan were able to afford the repayment after signing a lucrative Netflix deal rumoured to be worth more than £100million.

The couple announced that they had contributed to the Sovereign Grant to cover the costs for their Windsor home in a statement at the beginning of September, and revealed that they intended to keep Frogmore Cottage as their UK base.

"A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family," a spokesman said.

The couple are now living in Montecito, Santa Barbara

Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovation works in 2019 before the couple moved in, converting the Grade II-listed property from separate apartments to a single-family home.

Prince Harry and Meghan are now living at an £11.2million mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara, which boasts amenities including an outdoor swimming pool and tennis court, a wine cellar, home cinema and gym.

