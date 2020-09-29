Meghan Markle champions online kindness during virtual summit The Duchess of Sussex took part in the Fortune Most Powerful Women Virtual Summit

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about the importance of creating "humane tech," as she took part in the Fortune Most Powerful Women Virtual Summit on Tuesday.

Meghan, 39, told interviewer Fortune's Senior Editor, Ellen McGirt: "We have got to all put our stock in something that is true, and we need to have reliable media and news sources that are telling us the truth…when you know something is wrong, report it, talk about it."

The doting mum also opened up about "times when stories about her have spiraled out of control", adding that they stem from "misinformation".

"If you look back at anything I’ve said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it," said the Duchess.

"But if you listen to what I actually say it’s not controversial."

The Duchess spoke to Fortune's Senior Editor, Ellen McGirt

The mother-of-one also spoke about Facebook regulations, telling Ellen: "If the changes that are being made are in fact made, it’s for the good of everyone, Facebook included. We can’t have this slap on the wrist."

Meghan concluded her conversation with a quote from Georgia O'Keefe: "I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free."

Meghan appeared via videolink from California

In the online programme for the summit, the description for Meghan's 15-minute "one-on-one" read: "Our experiences online shape our communities offline. How do we build - and rebuild - our digital world? What’s the true price we pay if we don't? We welcome Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex to discuss what it will take to create humane tech."

According to its description, Fortune's three-day event from 29 September to 1 October "will gather the preeminent women in business, along with select leaders in government, philanthropy, education, sports, and the arts, to explore our theme, 'Rising to the New Reality.'"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously spoken about the ripple effect of social media as they joined a group of young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust during a video call in August.

Harry and Meghan previously spoke about online kindness with young leaders from the QCT

During the conversation, Meghan agreed that a "key piece of the puzzle" is for individuals to not give into the noise of social media and to choose not to share negative social media posts further if they want to make a difference.

Meghan added that that global reach can also propel negativity online, saying: "When you look at what these platforms are capable of with that reach, and what that propels in terms of trolling… You can either train people to be cruel, or you can train people to be kind. It’s really that simple."

Prince Harry and Meghan are now living in Santa Barbara with their 16-month-old son Archie after stepping back from royal duties in March.

