Meghan Markle joined by her beloved dogs in candid new 'backyard' video The Duchess of Sussex has been vocal in encouraging people to vote

The Duchess of Sussex has appeared in a candid new video, alongside activist Gloria Steinem. Looking relaxed and happy in the clip, Meghan can be seen sitting with Gloria at a wooden table in the shade of a large tree. While it has not been confirmed where the video was filmed, Meghan certainly looks at home in her surroundings, prompting speculation it could be in the garden of the new Montecito home she shares with Prince Harry and son Archie.

MORE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11.2million new house

Loading the player...

Watch: Meghan Markle appears with Gloria Steinem in candid new video

The 38-year-old can be seen checking her phone in the clip, and at one point adds a chic sunhat to her outfit to complete her monochrome look - which included Anine Bing pinstripe trousers and a pair of Stella McCartney sandals. Furthermore, in the midst of the interview her two dogs, Pula and Guy, walk into shot, with Meghan bending down to pet her pups before returning to the interview.

MORE: Countess of Wessex speaks out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal family

At the start of the conversation, Meghan expresses her joy at being back at home in the US. "Welcome home, I'm so glad you're home," Gloria, 86, tells her. "Thank you. Me too. For so many reasons," she responds.

The Duchess's dogs also appear in the clip

The ladies' "backyard chat" was filmed last month for Makers Women, a women's empowerment platform that will stream the full Q&A on Wednesday. They focused their conversation on the importance of voting.

MORE: How the Queen reacted to these royal proposals

Gloria is an American feminist, journalist, and social political activist who became nationally recognised as a leader and a spokeswoman for the American feminist movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Meghan told her: "People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to be where we are right now," to which Gloria responds, "If you don't vote you don't exist... it's the only place we are all equal, in the voting booth."

Relaxed Meghan checks her mobile phone

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Makers Women explained: "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and Gloria Steinem discuss representation, why each vote matters and how all women 'are linked, not ranked'. MAKERS has an exclusive look at that historic backyard chat! Q&A to come tomorrow."

MORE: Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first romantic weekend getaway

Meghan and Harry recently moved to a new home in Montecito

In recent weeks, Meghan has been using her voice to encourage voter participation in the upcoming election. The former actress was among the special guests at the United State of Women and When We All Vote online event last week, in which she said: "This week we are recognising the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which of course gave women the right to vote, but not all women. And specifically not women of colour.

MORE: 18 unusual royal baby names and their secret meanings - Archie Harrison to Princess Estelle

The couple welcomed son Archie in May 2019

"As we look at things today, though it has taken decades longer for women to get the right to vote, even today we are watching so many women in different communities who are marginalised. Still struggling to see that right come to fruition. And that is simply not OK."

Meghan added: "It's all the more reason for each of you to be out there supporting each other to understand this fight is worth fighting, and we all have to be out there mobilising to have our voices heard.

"Because at this juncture, if we aren't part of the solution, we are part of the problem. If you aren't going out there and voting, then you're complicit. If you are complacent, you're complicit."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.