Prince Charles has given a very rare glimpse inside the royal family's official residence in Northern Ireland, Hillsborough Castle. The Prince of Wales posed for photos alongside the Rt Hon Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State – and eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to spot a series of family photos on display in the background.

A small desk placed in the centre of the ornate room is adorned with seven pictures in total, including a split frame holding pictures of his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

To the far right of the display is a beautiful image of Charles hugging his grandson, little Prince Louis, which was originally shared with the public in honour of the royal's 70th birthday.

A family photo taken at the same time, showing Charles and Camilla with the Cambridges and the Sussexes, stands towards the back of the desk.

In the foreground stands a small framed photo of Charles's beloved grandmother, the Queen Mother, and a loving snapshot of the Queen and Prince Philip.

Hillsborough Castle, once a grand family home, is now the official home of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, and a royal residence. Members of the royal family stay at Hillsborough when visiting Northern Ireland.

Prince Charles, meanwhile, has homes in England, Scotland and Wales. Clarence House is his official residence in London, where he resides with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. The couple also spend time at Highgrove House in Tetbury – considered their family home.

Birkhall is the private residence of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in Scotland. It is the former home of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother on the Balmoral estate on Royal Deeside. The Prince and the Duchess spend their summer break here each year and enjoy the pursuits of fishing and walking in the beautiful countryside.

Llwynywermod, near Llandovery in Carmarthenshire, is Their Royal Highnesses' Welsh home.

