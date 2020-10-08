Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joining forces with Malala Yousafzai - details The Duchess of Sussex has long been an advocate of girls' education

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join renowned activist Malala Yousafzai for a virtual chat to mark International Day of the Girl on Sunday 11 October.

HELLO! understands that Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, and Malala, 23, will discuss the barriers preventing 130 million girls from going to school and why it’s essential that we champion every girl's right to learn.

The online conversation is scheduled to premiere at 4pm on Sunday on the Malala Fund's YouTube channel.

It won't be the first time Harry and Malala have met. The pair had an awkward exchange back in 2018, when Harry was told off by Malala's mother for putting his arm around her.

Malala, who was born in Mingora, Pakistan, has been fighting for girls' right to education since the age of 11. The schoolgirl survived an assassination attempt on a bus in her home city in October 2012.

With her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, she founded the Malala Fund in 2014 and in the same year, received the Nobel Peace Prize, making her the youngest-ever Nobel laureate. Malala recently graduated from Oxford University, where she was studying philosophy, politics and economics.

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan was long an advocate of women's rights and gender equality. The former Suits star delivered a powerful speech at the UN Women Conference in 2015, where she recalled writing a letter at the age of 11, asking a soap manufacturer to change its sexist TV advert.

Meghan has long been an advocate of women's rights and gender equality

Back in July, Meghan spoke of the importance of "building each other up" as she delivered a passionate keynote speech at the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in the US since stepping back from royal duties in March 2020. The couple moved into their first family home in Santa Barbara in July with their 17-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

