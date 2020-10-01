The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given a rare joint interview in which they called for an end to structural racism in Britain.

Speaking to the Evening Standard to mark the start of Black History Month, Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, spoke of their hopes for equality and revealed their list of BHM Next Trailblazers, recognised for challenging prejudice and their positive contribution to British society.

During the video call from their Santa Barbara home, Harry spoke of his own "awakening" to issues faced by BAME communities since meeting his own bi-racial wife, saying: "We as white people don’t always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different coloured skin, of a black skin, to be in the same situation as we are where the world that we know has been created by white people for white people."

In an article for the newspaper, the Sussexes wrote: "For as long as structural racism exists, there will be generations of young people of colour who do not start their lives with the same equality of opportunity as their white peers. And for as long as that continues, untapped potential will never get to be realised."

The couple also revealed that they spoke to Britain's Got Talent judge Ashley Banjo a few weeks ago, after Diversity's Black Lives Matter-themed dance routine sparked over 24,500 complaints to Ofcom, which the TV watchdog dismissed in an eight-page ruling.

Harry said: "I am very glad Ofcom made the decision that they did but that in itself kind of proves how much this conversation needs to continue."

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March

The Duke described Black History Month as "a wonderful celebration" and also urged people to use their own platforms to "start a conversation and introduce people to the black community that are making a massive difference within their own communities and across the UK as a whole as well".

At one point during the call, Harry and Meghan, who were sat on a cream sofa in their living room, were joined by their beagle Guy.

The Duchess also spoke about life in the US with their 17-month-old son Archie, saying: "We are doing well. [Archie] is so good. We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky."

