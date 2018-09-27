Prince Harry's very embarrassing moment with Malala revealed Opps Harry!

Prince Harry has been lucky enough to meet some incredible people through his charitable work, and while he is known to put a smile on the faces of those that he meets, there was one rare occasion where the royal was left a little red faced! Back in 2014 at the We Day assembly at Wembley Arena, Harry gave a speech while attending the annual youth empowerment event, as well as meeting guests including schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai – who heroically stood up to the Taliban and defended her rights to education. Co-founder of the event, Craig Kielburger, told HELLO! about their encounter at the WE Day UN in New York, and it sounded more than a little awkward!

Craig recalled: "Here is a funny but true story. I had the honour to introduce Prince Harry to Malala, the young girl who of course stood up against the Taliban. We were both backstage at We Day London. Malala, Your Highness so they met. Prince Harry put his arm around Malala for a photo and very loudly in the corner Malala’s mother in Urdu shouts 'No, no no,' which translated to 'Not unless you marry her can you touch her.' The Prince was so red in his face at that moment and he was clasping his hands in the front, Malala was so embarrassed."

The pair then posed for a photo, which Craig likened to two teenagers going to the prom. "They posed like two teenagers would, no hands touching in a line up getting ready to go to a prom. Every young woman’s dream, and I don’t think the Prince had ever been told that he can’t put his arm around someone," he said. Craig added that the scene was: "Incredibly sweet and endearing."

