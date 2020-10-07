How pregnant Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank might celebrate wedding anniversary The couple tied the knot in October 2018

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set to reach a new milestone in their relationship next week.

The Queen's granddaughter, 30, and her husband, 34, will celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary on Monday 12 October and the couple could decide to exchange traditional gifts to mark the occasion.

For the second year of marriage, couples traditionally buy each other presents based on cotton.

Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are said to have exchanged cotton-based gifts per tradition while enjoying Mexican dishes and margaritas at their temporary Los Angeles home for their two-year anniversary in May.

And last year, Meghan reportedly wrote out their wedding speech and framed it for Harry to mark their paper wedding anniversary.

The happy couple on their wedding day in 2018

While it's not known what gifts Eugenie and Jack bought one another last year, the Princess did share special highlights from their wedding day on her Instagram account, which was set to a voiceover of the pair exchanging vows.

Eugenie wrote in the caption: "This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!"

The couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018, where the royal bride looked stunning in a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. Eugenie accessorised with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara that was loaned to her by the Queen.

Jack and Eugenie are expecting their first child together

Eugenie and Jack shared the exciting news last month that they are expecting their first child in early 2021.

The royal's Instagram post featured a photo of the parents-to-be beaming at the camera together and one of Eugenie holding a pair of John Lewis bear slippers. The Princess, 30, wrote: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."

The new royal baby will be 11th in line to the throne when he or she is born next year and will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's ninth great-grandchild.

