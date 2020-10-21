Prince William stuns diners as he is spotted eyeing up KFC! The fast food chain had a cheeky response

Prince William gave some fast-food diners the surprise of their life on Tuesday! The future king was spotted looking through the window of a KFC restaurant in Waterloo as he walked with his wife to view one of the billboards showcasing her Hold Still photography project.

MORE: Royals' unusual food habits revealed: Kate Middleton, the Queen and more

The Duke, 38, waved to surprised customers as he paused to look inside before carrying on with the engagement. And it didn't take long for KFC to respond!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Foods the royals don't eat

The company tweeted one of the photos showing William outside their restaurant, along with the message: "William whispered quietly to himself; 'Oh, I just can't wait to be wing.'" A follow-up message read: "I'm sad I didn't call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh."

MORE: Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's former Anglesey home

Prince William stunned KFC customers on Tuesday

During their engagement, the royal couple met with some of the 100 finalists from Kate's Hold Still photography project, which she launched during the lockdown.

MORE: 7 times the royals have had to apologise in public

The Duchess, 38, looked incredible in a tailored long red coat by Alexander McQueen as she met with Hackey Food Hub volunteer Sami Massalami Mohammed Elmassalami Ayed, who featured in the image 'Sami', taken by Grey Hutton – and oncology pharmacist Joyce Duah, who took the photograph 'All in this Together'.

William whispered quietly to himself;



“Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing” pic.twitter.com/oKlQPiV3YJ — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020

The fast-food chain was quick to react

Kate, who is a keen amateur photographer, launched Hold Still in May in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, of which she is patron.

MORE: Kate Middleton shows 'caring' nature during surprise outing - best photos

She helped to select 100 finalists from 31,000 entries and unveiled them in the National Portrait Gallery’s digital exhibition in September.

From Tuesday, the photographs will appear on billboards, bus stops, train stations and shop fronts for the next four weeks.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.