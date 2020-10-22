7 high-profile people who have been stripped of their royal honours Knighthoods can be revoked by Her Majesty

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Queen would host regular investitures at Buckingham Palace to hand out honours to those in recognition of outstanding achievements, personal bravery and services to the UK and British Overseas Territories.

But there have been occasions when the Queen has stripped recipients of their royal honours if their behaviour does not uphold the title.

The government's website explains: "Your honour can be withdrawn (or 'forfeited') for a variety of reasons. This might include being found guilty of a criminal offence, behaviour which results in censure by a regulatory or a professional body, or any other behaviour that is deemed to bring the honours system into disrepute."

The names of those who have had honours revoked are usually published in the London Gazette, including a recent case where a former Royal Navy officer had his MBE removed for defrauding his stepson.

HELLO! takes a look at some of the most high-profile names who have been stripped of their awards.

Harvey Weinstein

The former movie mogul was stripped of his honorary CBE in September 2020, according to public records. He was given the award for his contribution to the British film industry in 2004.

Harvey Weinstein

Mr Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in February.

Rolf Harris

The former children's entertainer was stripped of his CBE in 2015 after he was found guilty of indecently assaulting four underage girls between 1968 and 1969 in 2014.

Robert Mugabe

Robert Mugabe

Her Majesty also annulled Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's honorary knighthood in 2008, over his "abuse of human rights" and "abject disregard" for democracy, the Foreign Office said at the time.

Fred Goodwin

The former chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland had his knighthood removed in 2012 for his role in the bank's near collapse in 2008.

Jimmy Savile

The TV presenter was accused of a string of allegations of sexual abuse after his death in 2011, aged 84. As a result, there was public outcry for his OBE and knighthood to be removed posthumously.

Jimmy Savile

Despite there being no procedure to posthumously revoke an OBE or knighthood because honours automatically expire when a person dies, the Honours Forfeiture Committee said they would consider introducing one due to the severity of his crimes.

"Prince" Naseem Hamed

The former boxing champion had his MBE removed in 2007 after being jailed for dangerous driving during a three-car collision, which happened in 2005.

Stuart Hall

The former broadcaster was stripped of his OBE in 2013 following his conviction for sex offences against children.

The former It's A Knockout presenter was originally given the award in 2012 for services to broadcasting and charity.

