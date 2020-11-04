Prince William and Kate Middleton among royals to make touching update to social media accounts The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla followed suit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are among the British royals to have made a touching update to their social media accounts.

Prince William and Kate have temporarily changed their profile photos on their Kensington Royal Twitter and Instagram accounts to mark Remembrance Sunday on 8 November and Remembrance Day on 11 November.

The new image shows the couple laying a wreath at the Manchester Cenotaph in 2016, with William dressed in a dark suit and his wife Kate in a checked coat by Erdem.

READ: Prince Charles and Camilla set to move home ahead of lockdown?

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royals sing God Save The Queen on Remembrance Sunday 2019

The royal family's social media accounts, meanwhile, updated their display photos to a moving side profile of the Queen, taken during a previous Remembrance Day service. Her Majesty, wearing a black hat and coat with a splay of poppies pinned to a diamond bow brooch, looks visibly emotional.

Clarence House followed suit, changing its profile picture to a photo of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall taken on Remembrance Day in 2009 during their royal tour of Canada. Prince Charles wore his military uniform for the service, while Camilla donned a black coat and floral hat.

William and Kate pictured in Manchester in 2016

The year, Remembrance services have been adapted amid the coronavirus crisis and England's second lockdown.

On BBC One, Huw Edwards will present the annual Festival of Remembrance, this time with social distancing, from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

During the pre-recorded event, the Prince of Wales will "pay tribute to the Second World War generation" and also "acknowledge the work of currently serving military personnel during the pandemic who stood side by side supporting frontline workers".

MORE: Why Meghan Markle will be following the US election closely

Prince Charles and Camilla in Ottawa in 2009

The Duchess of Cornwall will give a personal tribute to the work of military and civilian nurses during the pandemic, in the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

On Sunday 8 November, members of the royal family, the government, veterans and the armed forces will gather in Westminster for the National Service of Remembrance.

Around 10,000 people usually gather at the Cenotaph each year for the National Service of Remembrance and the two-minute silence at 11 AM. This year, for the first time in history, the event will be closed to members of the public in line with lockdown restrictions.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.