Why Meghan Markle will be following the US election closely The Sussexes now live in the US

The Duchess of Sussex is voting in the US election on 3 November, HELLO! understands, and no doubt Meghan will be following the results closely from her Santa Barbara home. HELLO! takes a look at why.

Meghan has always been vocal about people exercising their right to vote, way before she even married Prince Harry. While the British royal family has typically remained impartial on political matters, the California-born Duchess is still a US citizen.

The former actress has spoken about the US election in a number of her recent public appearances but she has not explicitly expressed her personal political views or endorsed any party.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urge US public to vote in joint TV interview

Meghan shared her personal reasons to cast a ballot with Marie Claire US in August, saying: "I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

The Duchess was then among the special guests at the United State of Women and Michelle Obama's voter registration organisation When We All Vote online event in August. Meghan touched upon the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and pointed out how it took decades longer for women of colour to get the right to vote.

Meghan during an appearance with When We All Vote

It was also revealed by American journalist and social political activist Gloria Steinem that the hands-on Duchess has also been cold-calling US voters to encourage them to go to the polls.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Gloria said of Meghan: "She came home to vote. The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and we cold-called voters.

"She said, 'hello I'm Meg' and 'hello I’m Gloria' and 'are you going to vote?' That was her initiative."

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March

The Sussexes made their first joint TV appearance, since stepping back from royal duties in March, as they starred in the 2020 TIME 100 TV special in September.

"Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime," the Duchess said during the appearance. "But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard."

Harry then spoke about the restrictions he has faced as a member of the royal family. "This election, I'm not going to be able to vote here in the US," he confirmed.

"But many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the UK my entire life. As we approach this November it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

