The Queen's incredible gift for the nation to mark milestone The monarch is set to make history once again

The UK will get an extra bank holiday in June 2022 to celebrate the Queen's milestone 70-year reign.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced on Thursday that the May Bank Holiday will be moved to Thursday 2 June and an additional Bank Holiday on Friday 3 June to see a four-day weekend to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

The 94-year-old monarch already holds several records, as the world's longest reigning queen, the longest-reigning living monarch and the world's oldest current monarch.

Her Majesty is set to make history again in 2022 when she reaches her Platinum Jubilee – the first time any British monarch has reached this milestone.

The Queen ascended the throne on 6 February 1952 following the death of her father King George VI. Her coronation took place on 2 June 1953 at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen during her 1953 coronation ceremony

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment - and one that deserves a celebration to remember.

"We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend, when we will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting edge art and technology. It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s reign."

Celebrations for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012

The four-day celebrations will feature an extensive programme of events that mix the best of British ceremonial splendour and pageantry with cutting edge artistic and technological displays. These will be interspersed with the traditional nationwide fanfare and celebrations.

Similarly, Brits enjoyed a four-day weekend in 2012 for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. The UK was also given the day off to celebrate Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in April 2011.

