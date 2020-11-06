Duchess of Cornwall reveals sweetest photo on display in London office Camilla was given a virtual tour of a Brighton pub

The Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed a virtual visit to a Brighton pub to mark the National Association of Care Catering's (NACC) Meals on Wheels Week and revealed the sweet photo she keeps in her home office.

In a video released by Clarence House, Camilla enjoyed a chat with The Bevy pub's managers and their Chatterboxes support group for elderly people isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess sat in front of a beautiful fireplace in her London home office and she has a gorgeous photo of her and her husband, the Prince of Wales, on display on the mantelpiece.

READ: Why Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have reason to celebrate this weekend

To celebrate @NACCCaterCare #MealsOnWheelsWeek, The Duchess of Cornwall has made a video call to @thebevy community owned pub in Brighton to speak to their Chatterboxes support group for elderly people isolated by the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/qzJ6ssIMBh — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 6, 2020

WATCH: Camilla enjoys a virtual tour of Brighton pub

The royal couple are pictured cuddled up with huge smiles on their faces in a snap that was taken during a holiday in Scotland in summer 2015.

It was reportedly never intended for publication, but the heir to the throne and his wife loved it so much they decided to use it on their Christmas card that year. We're not surprised that Camilla has it framed in her office!

Charles and Camilla celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in April, with their royal household releasing a new portrait of the pair outside their Scottish home Birkhall with the Duchess' rescue dogs Beth and Bluebell.

MORE: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall unveils epic décor inside home with Prince Charles

The sweet photo could be seen on the mantelpiece behind the Duchess

During the video call, Camilla discussed her love of music with one of the Meals on Wheels recipients, saying: "I was a great fan of The Beatles, I used to go to their concerts."

The Bevy launched its Meals on Wheels service earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 crisis, delivering more than 6000 meals to vulnerable residents, as well as providing socially distanced chats and running errands for those unable to leave home.

It was later revealed by Camilla's royal household in a tweet that the Chatterboxes group finished off their lunch with a specially delivered cake from the Clarence House kitchens, that was iced with the words "Meals on Wheels".

It comes after Camilla brought along home-made brownies to a community centre in west London last month.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.