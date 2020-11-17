Royal family congratulates Lewis Hamilton in rare personal tweet The British racing driver said it was an "incredible honour"

The royal family congratulated Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton in a touching tweet on Monday.

The Queen's official account shared a photo of the British racing driver as he celebrated his win at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday, and wrote: "Congratulations to record-equalling seven-time @F1 World Championship title winner @LewisHamilton - along with a record number of race wins, what an incredible achievement!"

Lewis, 35, tweeted in response: "What an incredible honour. Thank you so much."

The Formula One driver is no stranger to royalty, having met the Queen in person.

As well as being presented with an MBE by Her Majesty in 2009, Lewis was also invited to a private lunch with the monarch, where she gave him advice on dining etiquette.

In an interview with Graham Norton in 2015, he revealed: "I got invited to a lunch and was sitting next to the Queen. I was excited and started to talk to her, but she said – pointing to my left – 'No you speak that way first, and I'll speak this way and then I'll come back to you.'"

Lewis has won seven World Championship titles

However, after he did get the opportunity to speak to the Queen, Lewis had nothing but praise for Her Majesty.

"She is a sweet woman, and we talked about how she spends her weekends, houses and music," Lewis said, adding: "She is really cool."

Prince Harry and Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone in March

Lewis has also met Prince Harry on several occasions over the years, including one of the Duke of Sussex's final royal duties in March, where he opened the immersive Silverstone Experience.

During one light-hearted moment, Harry even beat Lewis in a pit stop speed test, telling him, "What a stitch up!" as the Formula One champion proclaimed the game was a "fix" in honour of his royal guest.

