The Queen and Prince Philip share touching birthday message for grandson Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex has always had a close bond with his grandmother

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh shared a sweet social media post to mark their grandson Prince Harry's 36th birthday on Tuesday.

The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old husband wrote: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday! " Adding: "The Queen and The Duke during a Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017."

WATCH: Prince Harry celebrates 36th birthday in California

It will be the first birthday Harry has celebrated in his new Santa Barbara home he shares with wife Meghan and their 16-month-old son Archie. The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in March 2020, after coming to an agreement with the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.

Following discussions, Buckingham Palace released a statement from Her Majesty in January, in which she said: "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family .

The royal family's Instagram account shared a snap of Harry with his grandmother

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

Harry and Meghan's final royal engagement with the Queen in March 2020

It's understood that Harry and Meghan will split their time between the UK and North America, retaining Frogmore Cottage as their Windsor residence.

It was confirmed last week that the couple have repaid the £2.4 million of taxpayers' money spent on renovating the Grade-II listed property.

However, it might be a while before we see Harry, Meghan and Archie in the UK again because the coronavirus pandemic has meant that there are currently restrictions on overseas travel.

