A who's who of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's staff

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped back from royal duties on 31 March 2020 and have been carving out a new life in the US.

Prince Harry and Meghan have recently expanded their team at their non-profit organisation Archewell, including the hire of a Hollywood producer.

HELLO! takes a look at the team behind the Sussexes.

Media Relations

In November, the Duke and Duchess hired Pinterest's former communications chief Christine Schirmer to lead their team alongside Hollywood PR firm Sunshine Sachs.

Sunshine Sachs was founded by Ken Sunshine in 1991 and clients in the past have reportedly included Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Timberlake.

Meanwhile, Toya Holness is global press secretary for Archewell.

Executive Director of Archewell Foundation

Harry and Meghan's long-time employee and UK media advisor, James Holt, has been promoted to Executive Director of Archewell Foundation.

James worked with the Sussexes during their time at the Royal Foundation, which is now solely the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's charitable vehicle.

It's understood that Catherine St-Laurent, whom the Sussexes hired a year ago as their chief of staff, has moved to a senior advisory role.

Catherine was previously a top staffer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and later became director of communications and then director of brand and special initiatives for Pivotal Ventures – a company set up by Melinda Gates.

Head of content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio

Ben Browning, who has worked on projects such as Late Night, The Big Sick, Arrival and Room, has been appointed as head of content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio.

Ben Browning

His most recent work, Promising Young Woman, has been nominated for five Academy Awards.

Last year it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan have signed a deal with Netflix to create "content that informs but also gives hope".

The couple rounded off 2020 with the launch of their Archewell Audio podcast series in partnership with Spotify. A Holiday Special saw special guest appearances from Sir Elton John, James Corden and Harry and Meghan's son, Archie, who giggled adorably at the end of the episode.

Invisible Hand and Genevieve Roth

Invisible Hand, a female-led, diverse team founded by Genevieve Roth, based in New York, has also joined Archewell to focus on strategic change through storytelling and community building in support of gender and racial equity.

Genevieve Roth

Genevieve previously served as the director of creative engagement for the 2016 Hillary Clinton Presidential campaign and as the executive director of special projects at Glamour magazine.

