The Queen's new right-hand man makes history The monarch will welcome the new hire next month

The Queen has hired a Royal Marines officer as her new equerry, and the choice is said to be significant.

According to The Sunday Times, Major Tom White will start his role as the monarch's right-hand man next week and will become the first Royal Marines commando to hold the position.

It comes after Prince Harry stepped back from his official military appointments in March, including his role as Captain General of the Marines, following his and Meghan's decision to give up their royal duties.

At the time it was agreed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family that there will be an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed the role to his grandson Harry after 64 years in 2017.

Major White takes over the equerry role from Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, who is known as "TA" to colleagues and friends. The 41-year-old also made history as he became the first black equerry appointed to the royal household when he took on the role in 2017.

Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah accompanied the Queen during her personal visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey last week, where he placed a bouquet of flowers on the grave for the monarch.

The Queen with her current equerry Lt Col Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah

An equerry is an officer from one of the armed services, who takes on the role for three years, and assists Her Majesty during her public duties.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who retired from public duties in 2017, are both currently residing at Windsor Castle during England's second lockdown.

The monarch was last seen in public at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London with senior members of the royal family.

