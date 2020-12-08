Kate Middleton returns to hospital where she was born on royal train tour The Duchess of Cambridge was born in 1982

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped off at a particularly special location, as they continued their royal train tour on Tuesday.

After travelling to Cardiff and Bath earlier in the day, Prince William and Kate's third stop was Reading to meet nurses at the Royal Berkshire Hospital – which just so happened to be the hospital the Duchess was born at on 9 January 1982.

Graham Sims, chairman of Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, quipped to Kate: "Welcome back," as she arrived.

Kate, 38, and her younger siblings, Pippa, 37, and James, 33, were all born at the Berkshire hospital.

The Duchess' parents Carole and Michael Middleton live at Bucklebury Manor, a seven-bedroom Grade II-listed Georgian property, just a short drive away from the hospital.

William and Kate were introduced to members of the trust's 775-strong team of nurses and midwives during their visit.

They were also shown a special badge designed by lead nurse Rafael Fernandes and funded by NHS Charities Together to mark the 2020 Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

The Duke and Duchess met staff outside Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading

It comes after the Duke and Duchess were announced on Monday as the new joint patrons of NHS Charities Together.

The royal couple set off on the Queen's royal train from Euston station on Sunday evening and have been stopping off at various cities and towns throughout England, Scotland and Wales, to thank key workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, William and Kate visited the Scottish Ambulance Service in Edinburgh, before surprising primary school children in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The Cambridges then got to meet Len Gardner in Batley, an 85-year-old carer Kate has been conversing with on the phone after secretly volunteering with NHS Volunteer Responder Check In And Chat scheme.

