Kate Middleton's parents £4.7m home is short drive from Cambridges' new Windsor cottage - inside The Cambridges are expected to relocate to Windsor over the summer

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to relocate to Windsor from their current home in Kensington Palace over the summer, and one of the huge perks of the move is that they will be located much closer to Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

The couple live in a £4.7million home in the village of Bucklebury, Berkshire, which is less than an hour's drive from the Cambridges' chosen property of Adelaide Cottage.

Bucklebury Manor is a seven-bedroom, grade II-listed Georgian property with a drawing room, a library, and 18-acres of land – and is where Kate's sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews chose to host their wedding reception in May 2017.

Between Kate, her brother James Middleton (who spent the start of the pandemic at the home) and their parents, the family have revealed little of the home, but an Instagram post shared by fan account @_duchesskatemiddleton offered unprecedented access.

The post shows two living rooms, featuring a muted colour scheme, a selection of armchairs and two traditional log fireplaces, the kitchen with a large wooden dining table, and the conservatory with enormous Velux windows and floor-to-ceiling windows.

A fan account offered a peek inside

As well as seven bedrooms, the home also has five reception rooms including an entrance hall, a drawing room, a dining room, a library and a sitting room.

Carole shared an insight into what their private home is really like inside amid the pandemic. Speaking of her favourite room in an interview with Good Housekeeping, she said: "My kitchen. It's a kitchen/dining/sitting room and it's the heart of the house."

Fitted with a traditional white Aga oven, Carole revealed the open-plan area makes the perfect spot for herself and Michael to host guests.

"I love a kitchen supper," she said. "Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."

Carole and Michael Middleton previously lived at Oak Acre

Kate's brother James also gave a look at the garden when he filmed a video of himself shaving his beard in the space. As the camera panned to face his now-wife Alizee Thevenet, he inadvertently showed the patio with a grey outdoor dining table and various bushes. The clip also showed creeper plants on the rear walls of the building.

In total, the grounds surrounding the home rack up an impressive 18 acres and include a tennis court and outdoor swimming pool.

Kate and Prince William's first family portrait with Prince George at Bucklebury Manor

Kate stayed at the home with Prince William for several months following the birth of Prince George in 2013, and even shared their first official family portrait from the garden of the estate. The images showed an extensive lawn, lined with tall trees and bushes.

