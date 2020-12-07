The Queen shows off unseen picture of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in video call Look really closely and you won't miss it!

The Queen held her first virtual diplomatic audience on Friday, and whilst it was lovely to see Her Majesty back to doing what she does best, we couldn't help but notice the picture frame placed behind her.

A closer look at the picture quickly answered all our questions and we were glad to discover that the photo in question seems to be one of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the rare picture, George can be seen posing next to his little sister Charlotte, whilst little Louis can be seen in front of her.

The tender moment between siblings would have no doubt been captured by Kate, who is a self-professed "enthusiastic amateur photographer," and for years has been documenting all of her family's big moments and life events.

A quick close up seems to reveal that the picture is of Prince William and Kate's children

We've seen her work countless times, and her favourite subjects have always been her three children. The mother-of-three's passion for photography was ignited long before she became a royal. When she worked at her parents' company Party Pieces, she was already in charge of photographing stock for the catalogue and website. And later on, at University, the topic of her dissertation was - you guessed it - photography. The Duchess' undergraduate thesis - which helped her earn a 2:1 Hons MA art history degree from the university of St. Andrews - was on the photographic representations of childhood created by Lewis Carroll, author of the famous Alice in Wonderland books.

The picture takes pride of place in Windsor Castle

Later on, she also helped to host a photography exhibition of Alastair Morrison's work to benefit UNICEF while still living in London. And most recently, the Queen handed her the gifts of all gifts, the patronage of the Royal Photographic Society.