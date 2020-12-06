The Queen will reportedly have COVID-19 vaccine within weeks Her Majesty's age puts her in the high priority group

The Queen is set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine soon, according to reports.

The Mail on Sunday reported at the weekend that the monarch will be vaccinated in the next few weeks and will make the news public afterwards.

The news story made clear that her Majesty will not jump the queue but that she and her husband, Prince Philip, will wait their turn.

As their ages of 94 and 99 put them in the high priority group for the injection, however, it is expected that the royal couple could receive it very soon.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman would not comment on the report, telling the paper: "Medical decisions are personal and this is not something we will comment on."

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA, the UK’s medicines regulator, commented on the story on Sunday's episode of The Andrew Marr Show.

The Queen and Prince Philip's ages make them a high priority for the injection

She told the presenter: "We’re a public health organisation, we work as full partners, if I can say, in the public health family, and our goal is totally to protect every member of the population, Her Majesty of course, as well."

Vaccinations will be administered from Tuesday onwards with people aged 80 and over, care home workers and NHS workers who are at higher risk being first in line.

The Queen and her husband revealed earlier this week that they will be remaining at Windsor Castle for the festive period rather than travelling to Sandringham as normal.

The royal couple will spend Christmas at Windsor

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday: "Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

It will mark the first time in more than 30 years that the couple has spent Christmas at the Castle.

The last time they did so was in 1987, when the Queen's now-adult grandchildren, including Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William and Prince Harry, were children.

