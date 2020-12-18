Meghan Markle settles High Court claim over paparazzi photos of Archie Photographs of the Duchess and her baby son were taken in Canada

The Duchess of Sussex has settled a claim against Splash News and Picture Agency, with the agency agreeing not to take any photos of her, her husband the Duke of Sussex or their son Archie, should it come out of administration, the High Court has heard.

Mr Justice Nicklin heard a statement in open court at a remote hearing on Friday in relation to Meghan's privacy and data protection claims against Splash News and Picture Agency.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan's legal team said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have successfully settled a legal claim brought at the beginning of this year against the paparazzi agency Splash U.K.

"This settlement is a clear signal that unlawful, invasive, and intrusive paparazzi behaviour will not be tolerated, and that the couple takes these matters seriously - just as any family would.

"A simultaneous and similar claim against Splash U.S., a sister company to Splash U.K., continues to move forward in the British court system."

Harry, Meghan and Archie during their royal tour of Africa in 2019

Harry, Meghan and Archie spent some time living in Canada at the end of 2019 to early 2020, before moving to the US.

The family-of-three now reside in a £11million property in Montecito, Santa Barbara. The couple announced their decision to step back from royal duties in a statement released in January.

