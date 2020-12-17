Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had a successful acting career and starred in US legal drama Suits for six years.

Meghan often attended premieres, starred in campaigns and made cameos, and a fun Christmas music video has recently resurfaced, which shows her wearing a Santa hat and miming along to lyrics.

American singer Richard Marx asked a number of celebrities to appear in the music video for his 2012 single Christmas Spirit, including Hugh Jackman, Olivia Newton-John and the cast of Suits!

Meghan appeared alongside her co-stars Rick Hoffman (who played attorney Louis Litt) and Sarah Rafferty (legal secretary Donna Paulsen) in the clip, which showed the trio sitting around a festive themed table, with a Christmas tree behind them.

While Rick crooned in the background, Meghan and her close friend Sarah both giggled and nodded along to the music.

Grammy-winning singer Richard is believed to be good friends with Rick and reportedly asked him and his co-stars to appear in the video.

The Suits cast were among the guests at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in Windsor in May 2018.

The pair began dating in summer 2016 and Harry even visited Meghan on the Suits set in 2017 during his trip to Toronto for the Invictus Games.

A source told HELLO! at the time: "He was super low key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady. He's incredibly supportive of her work."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal roles in March and are carving out their new life in the US.

While it's unlikely that Meghan will return to her acting career, she and Harry have set up their own production company and have signed a deal with Netflix to produce shows and documentaries.

The couple also announced this week that they have set up their own podcast Archewell Audio in partnership with Spotify.

