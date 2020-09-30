Meghan Markle talks lockdown with son Archie The Sussexes are now living in Santa Barbara

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about her new life in the US with husband Harry and their one-year-old son Archie, during her appearance at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Virtual Summit on Tuesday.

Speaking to Fortune's Senior Editor Ellen McGirt, Meghan, 39, opened up about family time during lockdown, saying: "For me, it’s been amazing to spend time with my husband and watch our little one grow and that’s where our attention has been."

The Sussexes moved to the US after stepping back from royal duties in March. The family-of-three resided at Tyler Perry's mansion in Los Angeles temporarily before moving into their Santa Barbara abode in July.

A sweet video of Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to her son to mark Archie's first birthday was released in May, in support of a Save The Children campaign.

The tot has also been making impromptu cameos during Harry and Meghan's Zoom calls to charities and people the couple work with, according to reports.

Archie, who is seventh-in-line to the throne, joined his parents on their royal tour of southern Africa last September, when he was just four months old.

Meghan spoke to Fortune's Ellen McGirt

During the virtual summit, Meghan spoke about ways to create humane tech, telling Fortune: "We have got to all put our stock in something that is true, and we need to have reliable media and news sources that are telling us the truth…when you know something is wrong, report it, talk about it."

The doting mum also opened up about "times when stories about her have spiralled out of control", adding that they stem from "misinformation".

"If you look back at anything I've said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it," said the Duchess.

"But if you listen to what I actually say it's not controversial."

