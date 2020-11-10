Why November is a special month for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Sussexes moved to the US in March

November is a particularly special month for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their 18-month-old son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan will celebrate their first Thanksgiving on 26 November in their new Santa Barbara home, which they moved to in July.

Archie was just six months old during his first Thanksgiving celebration last year and now that he's a little older, he'll be able to get more involved in family festivities.

Former actress Meghan has always been a big fan of the holiday and used to share photos on her now-defunct Instagram account and lifestyle blog, The Tig .

A renowned foodie, Meghan once showed off her culinary skills with a snap of her proudly standing next to a perfectly prepared turkey in 2016, when her relationship with Harry was a secret. "Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey!" she captioned the photo. "The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on!"

The Duchess would regularly share recipes on The Tig and Thanksgiving was no different. Her dishes also included oven-roasted chicken breast with mushroom and leek gravy, and side dishes of roasted acorn squash wedge salad and almond butter bites.

While Meghan would dish out fashion, beauty and travel advice on her blog, it was also a platform for her to share her thoughts on the causes which meant the most to her.

The Sussexes will celebrate their first Thanksgiving in their new home

She recounted the ways her parents would give back in one of her posts, writing: "Both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot – buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace."

Last year, the Sussexes spent Thanksgiving in Canada during their six-week break away from royal duties. The couple and their baby son enjoyed some private time together on Vancouver Island.

They released an adorable picture of Harry with Archie as they revealed their highlights from 2019 on their @SussexRoyal Instagram account on New Year's Eve. The tot was wrapped up in a brown jacket and a woolly hat as he beamed in his father Harry's arms.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust also posted a snap of the couple's Christmas card, which featured Archie front and centre, looking into the camera lens, as his parents beamed in the background.

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November 2017

Harry and Meghan also stunned one couple during a walk around Vancouver Island's Horth Hill Regional Park, as the royals offered to take a photograph of the pair after they struggled with a selfie-stick.

Thanksgiving isn’t the only special occasion for the Sussexes in November. The 27 November will mark three years since Harry and Meghan announced their engagement to the world.

Last year, they shared a never-seen-before photograph from their wedding day on their Instagram account, to mark two years since they announced their engagement.

