Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex share gorgeous Christmas card photo The Wessexes even coordinated their outfits

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are among the royals who have sent out their annual Christmas card and this year's photo is absolutely gorgeous.

One recipient shared the card on Twitter, which features a picture of Prince Edward and Sophie during a joint engagement.

The snap shows the couple laughing as they visited Vauxhall City Farm, where they got up close and personal with some friendly alpacas in October.

WATCH: Edward and Sophie meet the alpacas at Vauxhall City Farm

The Wessexes even appeared to colour coordinate during their outing, with Edward wearing a blazer, which matched Sophie's olive green trousers from Galvan London.

The Countess teamed her flared trousers with an elegant cream coat from MaxMara and a purple sweater.

The Christmas card was signed by the couple and their two teenage children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, who recently celebrated his 13th birthday.

Edward and Sophie's Christmas card featured this lovely photo

The Wessexes are thought to be celebrating Christmas at their Surrey home, Bagshot Park, amid the UK's coronavirus restrictions.

Traditionally, Edward, Sophie and their children would be among the royals to spend the festive period at Sandringham with the Queen.

Instead, the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh will remain at Windsor Castle for Christmas, while the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will stay at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

Last week, the York Road Project, which provides support and accommodation to those experiencing homelessness in the area, shared photos of the Countess of Wessex's volunteer work at their temporary facility in the HG Wells Conference Centre in Woking.

Sophie packed goody bags for the charity's clients and helped to prepare a curry for an evening meal.

