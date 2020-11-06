Why Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have reason to celebrate this weekend The Wessexes are parents to Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have a special reason to celebrate with their family this weekend.

Prince Edward and Sophie's eldest daughter Lady Louise Windsor will mark her 17th birthday on Sunday 8 November. The young royal began studying for her A-levels in English, History, Politics and Drama in September.

While the Wessexes celebrated Lady Louise's 16th birthday last year privately, for her15th birthday in 2018, mum Sophie treated her teenage daughter to a special night out.

The pair were spotted in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing, with host Tess Daly revealing to HELLO! in December 2018: "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour].

"Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them."

Sophie and Louise had an amazing time in Strictly's audience in 2018

Like the Queen, Lady Louise is a huge fan of horse riding. She has been often pictured showing off her equestrian skills, competing in the British Driving Society Championship for Young Drivers.

Her grandfather, Prince Philip was very instrumental in the development of carriage driving and has represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

Lady Louise is an accomplished carriage driver

Lady Louise was born on 8 November 2003 at Frimley Park Hospital and is the Queen's youngest granddaughter.

She is currently 13th in line to the throne behind her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, as she did not benefit from the changes made in The Succession to the Crown Act (2013), which states that girls will not be overtaken by younger brothers.

The Act only applies to female royals born after 28 October 2011, such as Princess Charlotte, who kept her place as fourth-in-line after the birth of her younger brother Prince Louis.

