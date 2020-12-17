The down-to-earth detail you might have missed about Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Christmas card photo The Cambridge kids are just like any other children!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a gorgeous family photo for their annual Christmas card photo and most royal fans couldn't help but talk about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' likeness to other family members, but that isn't all.

The portrait, which was taken by Matt Porteous at Prince William and Kate's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, shows the family-of-five sitting on a bale of hay within the property's grounds.

The Cambridges look relaxed in casual outfits and it looks as though the children had been busy playing outside, as Charlotte and Louis both sported muddy knees in the photo!

Noticing the sweet detail, one fan wrote on Twitter: "Kate seems to have muddy knees as well. Great photo. Lovely family," while another commented: "Matching dirt marks on the leg-wear, obviously been having a lark before this was taken."

Charlotte and Louis are both sporting muddy knees in the new photo

William and Kate have previously spoken about their family's love of being outside. Back in February, the Duchess appeared on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast and when host Giovanna Fletcher prompted the Duchess to complete the sentence, "I'm happy when…," Kate replied: "I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

In the recent ITV documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All, the Duke also said of his eldest son George: "Seeing my children, seeing the passion in their eyes and the love for being outdoors… They find a bug or they love watching how bees are forming the honey.

"George particularly, if he's not outdoors he's quite like a caged animal. He needs to get outside."

The Cambridges watched Pantoland last week

Last week, the Cambridges enjoyed a festive family outing to watch Pantoland at the London Palladium, marking the first time that we've seen George, Charlotte and Louis walk the red carpet and sit in the royal box.

While William and Kate usually spend Christmas with the Queen and other members of the royal family at Sandringham, this year they admitted during their royal train tour that they are struggling to make plans amid the coronavirus restrictions.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the monarch, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, will spend the festive period at Windsor Castle, while the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

