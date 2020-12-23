8 bizarre Christmas gifts that royals have given each other There's plenty of festive merriment and laughs in Sandringham!

Christmas is a huge family affair for the Queen and her loved ones, and it often involves a glamourous black-tie dinner, an intimate church service and some hilarious novelty gifts.

Over the years, it's been well publicised that the British royals enjoy treating each other to funny presents rather than splurging on lavish items. They tend to exchange them on Christmas Eve in keeping with the family's German heritage.

Find out all the fun and interesting things certain members of the royal family have bought for each other here - ranging from homemade chutney to a leather toilet seat!

Meghan Markle

According to royal biography Finding Freedom, Meghan pulled out all the stops with her presents during her first Christmas with the royal family back in 2017. The former actress surprised her brother-in-law, Prince William, with a spoon that had the words "cereal killer" emblazoned over it.

Meghan's first Christmas with the royal family was in 2017

"Meghan's biggest challenge was finding the perfect novelty gifts to amuse her new extended family," wrote royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. "At least one of her gifts was a huge hit - a spoon for William that had 'cereal killer' embossed on the shallow bowl end of the utensil."

The Duchess of Cambridge

It was also reported that Kate gifted the Queen some homemade chutney - from a recipe from her own grandmother - when she first joined the royal family. She also once presented Prince Harry with a 'Grow Your Own Girlfriend' kit before he started dating Meghan.

Prince Harry

Known for his humour, it's not surprising Prince Harry has pulled out some corkers for his family. "One year, Harry reportedly gave the Queen a shower cap emblazoned with the phrase, 'Ain't life a [explicit],' which she loved," the Finding Freedom book revealed.

Prince Harry has treated his family to some funny gifts

"Another time he gifted his grandmother a Big Mouth Billy Bass singing toy that was said to sit proudly in Balmoral, her Scottish retreat, and provide the Queen with great laughs."

Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly once treated his grandmother to a pair of slippers emblazoned with her face on it.

Princess Anne has a hilarious sense of humour

Princess Anne

Another silly gift includes a leather toilet seat Princess Anne gave her brother, Charles. She also gave her father, Prince Philip, a pepper mill with a light on the end so he could season his food during barbeques once it became dark.

