The British Royal family's most memorable highlights from 2022 What a year it's been

It’s certainly been an eventual year for the British royal family, filled with many memorable moments. From Prince William and Princess Kate's Caribbean tour to Queen Elizabeth II's spectacular platinum jubilee celebrations, the royals have enjoyed plenty of joyous highlights.

And yet 2022 hasn't been without its low points. In February, the Duke of York was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages and in September, our beloved monarch Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away after celebrating 70 years on the British throne.

As we gear up for the New Year, the team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into some of the royal family's 2022 highlights. Discover their most memorable moments below…

January

In January, the then-Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her milestone 40th birthday. In honour of her big day, Kensington Palace shared three stunning new photographs of Kate snapped by Italian photographer, Paolo Roversi. Duchess Kate certainly stole the show in her gorgeous red Alexander McQueen gown.

Princess Kate looked radiant

Kate celebrated her special day privately with her family but shared a personal thank you message on social media.

She wrote: "Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C."

February

To celebrate her 70th anniversary on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II held a memorable reception in the ballroom of Sandringham House. She hosted a reception for volunteer groups, pensioners and fellow members of the local Women's Institute (WI) group.

Her Majesty appeared in high spirits

Beaming from ear to ear, the late monarch was captured cutting into a specially decorated cake adorned with an illustration of The Crown Jewels.

March

The Prince and Princess of Wales kicked off their year with an official tour of the Caribbean. William and Kate headed to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas for their trip where they met with government officials as well as locals.

William and Kate made the most of their 8-day tour

The couple even vowed to return to the Bahamas with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the future.

April

In April, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jetted off to the Netherlands ahead of the 2022 Invictus Games.

Prince Harry founded The Invictus Games in 2014

The event is particularly special to the royal couple. It was where Harry and Meghan chose to make their first public appearance together almost five years ago, on September 24 2017 at the opening ceremony in Toronto, Canada.

May

Ever the animal lover, the Queen made a surprise appearance at her favourite event of the year - the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her love of horses

The royal appeared in high spirits as she watched her horse, Balmoral Leia, scoop a top prize in the Highland Class 64 event.

June

In June, the nation rallied behind the Queen as she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee. As the world's second longest reigning monarch, people across the country tuned in to watch the Queen's marvellous weekend-long celebrations.

The monarch celebrated 70 years on the British throne

From Trooping the Colour to Party at the Palace and the memorable Service of Thanksgiving, royals and well-wishers flocked to the capital to celebrate the monarch.

At the time, the monarch penned: "When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee."

July

Showcasing their touching bond, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne took part in a rare joint engagement to officially open the new Thames Hospice building.

The mother-daughter duo shared a close bond

The royals were given a warm welcome at the hospice, which provides palliative and end-of-life care to people aged 16 years and over across East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

August

Princess Charlotte stole the show at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Alongside her parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, the young royal appeared captivated by the swimming at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

The royals travelled to Birmingham

Impressed by the sporting action, Princess Charlotte paused to give her father an enthusiastic thumbs-up!

September

Although an emotional occasion for the British royal family, it was incredibly touching to witness members of the royal family reunite to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth at her poignant funeral service.

King Charles reunited with his siblings

As the country came to a standstill on 19 September, King Charles led his siblings in a moving procession behind the late Queen's coffin.

October

In October, King Charles appointed Rishi Sunak as the new prime minister of the UK. The King and Mr Sunak were pictured shaking hands as they met in Buckingham Palace.

His Majesty held an audience at Buckingham Palace

A short while later, Buckingham Palace released a statement. It read: "The King received in Audience The Right Honourable Rishi Sunak MP today and requested him to form a new Administration.

"Mr Sunak accepted His Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

November

Back in November, King Charles led his first Remembrance Day service following the heartbreaking death of his mother. Overcome with emotion, the monarch looked particularly solemn when crowds gathered to sing a rendition of God Save the King.

The King led the royal procession, followed by the Princess Royal, Prince William and Prince Edward.

The royal laid a wreath at the Cenotaph

The emotional ceremony followed a touching Remembrance Festival on Saturday evening which was in part dedicated to the service of the late Queen.

December

In late November and early December, the Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to Boston for a whirlwind 3-day royal tour. Dubbed Prince William's "Superbowl moment", the highlight of the couple’s tour was undoubtedly the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

The Prince and Princess of Wales wowed on the green carpet

The Prince took to the stage to present prestigious awards to five winners from across the globe. He told the audience: "I believe that the Earthshot solutions you have seen this evening prove we can overcome our planet's greatest challenges, and by supporting and scaling them we can change our future."

