Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark's twins are their mini-mes in adorable birthday photos

The Danish royal palace has shared sweet new photos of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine to mark the royal twins' tenth birthday, and fans can't get over their resemblance to their parents Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary!

One royal fan wrote on Twitter: "How on earth did the genes decide they'd get twins where each is a replica of each parent [laughing face emoji] they hit the jackpot," while another added: "Right? [laughing face emoji] this is a mini version of Frederick and Mary at its best."

Other social media users on Instagram said that Vincent and Josephine looked like a mini-Frederik and mini-Mary.

The studio portraits feature the young royals together and separately, with the pair giggling as they hug one another in one shot.

The Danish royal palace shared a series of new photos

Prince Vincent, who is 26 minutes older than his twin sister, sports a white shirt and smart trousers for the photographs, while Princess Josephine wears a yellow gingham two-piece with a gold bow in her hair.

The twins were born on 8 January 2011 at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen. They were baptised in Holmen's Church on 14 April 2011 and were named Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander and Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda.

Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent beam at the camera

The prince and princess attend school at Tranegårdsskolen in Gentofte with their older siblings, Prince Christian, 15, and Princess Isabella, 13.

The Danish royals had to isolate at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in early December, after Prince Christian tested positive for COVID-19. Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and their other three children all tested negative for the virus.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary with their children

Queen Margrethe changed her Christmas plans last-minute in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Danish monarch spent the festive period at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus with her youngest son, Prince Joachim, his wife Princess Marie, their children, Prince Henrik, 11, and Princess Athena, eight, as well as Joachim's sons from his previous marriage, Prince Nikolai, 21, and Prince Felix, 18.

