The Danish royal kids show off their Christmas tree decorations

The Danish royals are decking the halls! The royal family’s official Instagram account shared an image on Thursday of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary’s four children — Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and five-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine — getting into the holiday spirit at their home in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“The Christmas tree in Frederik VIII's Palace is adorned by D.K.H. Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine,” a message attached to the photo read.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photo: Instagram/@detdanskekongehus

The sweet sibling picture shows the young Princes and Princesses of Denmark at their winter residence, Amalienborg Palace, decorating their Christmas tree with ornaments. Prince Christian, 11, required the use of a step ladder to reach the top, while his younger siblings added from the floor.

SEE HOW HOLLYWOOD IS PREPARING FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Isabella, nine, and her little brother Vincent were twinning in the laid-back photo, donning jeans and plaid shirts. Meanwhile, Josephine looked adorable in a skater skirt, tights and long sleeve top as she placed an ornament on the grand tree.

Photo: UK/dana press Dana Press Photos/PA Images

The family is certainly feeling the holiday spirit. On December 1, the young royals along with their parents and grandmother, Queen Margarethe, stepped out to attend the premiere night of the ballet The Nutcracker at Copenhagen's Tivoli Concert Hall.

PRINCE VINCENT AND PRINCESS JOSEPHINE'S CUTEST MOMENTS

Her Majesty Queen Margarethe served as the set designer for the ballet revival. It was a fun-filled outing for the Danish royals, especially Josephine and Vincent, who admired the holiday decorations, which included life-size nutcrackers.