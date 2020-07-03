Crown Princess Mary's twins share this incredible talent with Prince George The Danish royals are residing at their summer residence

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has shared a rare family video of her nine-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine showcasing their tennis skills and it's something that the young royals have in common with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince George!

The mum-of-four shared some snaps and footage on Instagram of her youngest children on the court at Gråsten Palace, which is the Danish royal family's summer residence in the Jutland region. Australian-born Mary, who married Crown Prince Frederik in 2004, captioned the post: "My husband's love for tennis has passed down to everyone."

Prince William and Kate are also avid tennis fans, with the Duchess releasing a video message for Wimbledon in support of this year's cancelled tournament earlier this week. The 2020 Championships was due to take place from 29 June to 12 July. Last year it was revealed that George had been given private tennis lessons from Swiss pro Roger Federer, who is also a family friend of the Middletons. No doubt George has been able to practice his serve as the Cambridges' Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, happens to have its own tennis court. Mum Kate has also reportedly taken lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham.

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik at Wimbledon in 2014

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary have also attended Wimbledon in the past, as well as the Australian Open. The prince, who is heir to the Danish throne, is known for his love of sport and has run several marathons.

The couple are also parents to Prince Christian, 14, and Princess Isabella, 13. Frederik and Mary celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary together in May.

