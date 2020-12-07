Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's son Prince Christian tests positive for COVID-19 Prince Christian is second-in-line to the Danish throne

The Danish royal court confirmed on Monday that Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's eldest son Prince Christian has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on the Danish royal family's website, it said that the royal couple were informed on Sunday about a local outbreak of the virus at Prince Christian's school, Tranegårdskolen in Hellerup.

The 15-year-old has subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

The statement added that the prince has remained in isolation at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg. It continued: "Apart from the crown prince's family, Prince Christian has not been in contact with other members of the royal family in recent times.

"In connection with the test response, the Royal House has received advice from the Danish Agency for Patient Safety regarding infection detection and testing of the Crown Prince's family. In the coming days, the family will stay in isolation in Frederik VIII's Palace, until it is safe to break the isolation again according to the current guidelines."

Prince Christian pictured in November 2019

Prince Christian is the eldest of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's children. They are also parents to Princess Isabella, 13, and nine-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Last month, the Danish royals confirmed their plans for the festive season, with Queen Margrethe, 80, due to spend Christmas at Schackenborg Castle in Tønder with her youngest son Prince Joachim, his wife Princess Marie and their children, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena, as well as Joachim's sons, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix, from his first marriage.

Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and their children will remain at Frederik VIII's Palace during the festive period.

