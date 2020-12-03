Carole Middleton hints at George, Charlotte and Louis' excitement on Christmas Eve The Duchess of Cambridge's mother set up Party Pieces over 30 years ago

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton has shared some insight into why Christmas Eve is an exciting day for her family and particularly her four grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Pippa Middleton's son Arthur Matthews.

In a festive Instagram post for her company Party Pieces, which shared a photo of its adorable Christmas Eve kit for children, Carole said: "Christmas Eve has always been a special occasion for my family."

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton to release new family photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Kate's family, the Middletons

She continued: "Children get sweetly excited by the idea that Father Christmas is coming, and really want to give him something - and he'll really appreciate our new Christmas Eve sets and boxes.

“If you’re planning a virtual Christmas, cousins in different households might enjoy organising their goodies for Santa together over a video call. Yours, Carole."

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle this year, while HELLO! understands that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will stay at Highgrove House.

Kensington Palace has not revealed Prince William and Kate's plans for the festive season, although traditionally the couple and their children retreat to their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, close to the Sandringham estate.

MORE: 8 amazing photos of the royal family's last Christmas at Windsor Castle

MORE: Why Kate Middleton's early years work is so important

The Cambridges spent Christmas with the Middletons in 2016

The Cambridges could opt to spend Christmas with Kate's parents Carole and Michael as part of their Christmas bubble. Under the current relaxation of government restrictions, only three households can mix from Wednesday 23 December to Sunday 27 December, but the bubble must be exclusive over the five-day period, meaning mixing with other households is not allowed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have only missed Christmas at Sandringham twice in their married life – in 2012 and 2016, they joined the Middletons in Bucklebury instead.

In a glamorous Instagram photo for Party Pieces earlier this month, before the rules about Christmas bubbles were announced, Carole provided some insight into what her family Christmas might look like this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carole and Michael in Sandringham in January

The caption, which was titled "A winter message from our founder, Carole" began, "We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas.

"For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree.

"This year, I'll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

Last year, Kate's parents and siblings spent Christmas in St. Barts, where Pippa's in-laws, David and Jane Matthews, own the five-star luxury resort Eden Rock.

Carole and Michael then returned to the UK in early January to join Kate, William and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, in Norfolk, where they were pictured attending a Sunday church service together.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.